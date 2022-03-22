How is ex-Preston North End player Chris Humphrey getting on these days?

After being with Walsall and West Brom at a youth level, Chris Humphrey joined Shrewsbury in 2006 and went on to make 88 appearances for them in all competitions.

He made a move to Motherwell in 2009 and stayed in Scotland for four seasons where he was a mainstay in the team and made over 150 appearances for the side.

Humphrey then joined Preston North End in 2013 and again was a regular in the side for two seasons whilst Preston were in League One.

However once Preston were promoted to the Championship, Humphrey found his place in the team less secure and only made ten league appearances for Preston in their first season in the Championship.

In the following season again in the Championship he only made ten league appearances again. Consequently, he left the club at the end of the 2016-17 season.

He went back to Scotland to join Hibernian but again struggled to maintain a place in the side, not helped but an injury to his calf that he suffered from.

After a season back in Scotland, the 34-year-old headed back to England and signed for Bury.

In League One at the time, yet again Humphrey only made ten league appearances and had a loan spell at Barrow too where he made only one appearance.

As a consequence, he left Bury and announced his retirement because of ongoing injury issues.

However, soon after his announcement Humphrey came out of retirement and signed for East Kilbride and his side won the Lowland League that season.

Since that stint Humphrey has now entered management at a low level. He started off at Scottish side Gretna 2008 but was sacked in 2019.

Humphrey then re-entered football as a player for Kelty Hearts and his side won the Lowland League on a points per game basis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July 2020, Humphrey was appointed as manager at Kendal Town but left that role in October 2021.

He is currently manager of Penrith AFC who play in the Northern League Division One.

Although he left Preston in 2016, Humphrey has kept good ties with the club and has since played in a charity game representing Preston, got a young Preston goalkeeper on loan to his side and linked up with the club for an episode of their podcast looking back at his career with Preston.

It’s unclear whether he is officially retired these days but he seems to be trying his hand in management as a more permanent move now and will be hoping he can push on with Penrith AFC and expand his career in that sphere.