How is ex-Preston North End man Kevin Kilbane getting on these days?

Preston North End aren’t really famed for bringing through talented youth players and giving them chances in recent years, but it was a different story in the 1990’s when one individual in particular came through.

That youngster was Kevin Kilbane, who made his way into the senior squad at Deepdale in 1995 but he would only remain at PNE until 1997, where he was sold to West Brom for a club-record £1 million fee.

Kilbane went on to become a stalwart in the Premier League after eventually moving on to the likes of Sunderland, Everton and Wigan Athletic, and he was also a key figure for the Republic of Ireland for many years and amassed 110 caps.

What Kilbane up to nowadays though now he is 45? Let’s take a look.

Since retirement, Kilbane has mainly been involved in the punditry side of the game and obtained a Professional Sports Writing and Broadcasting degree from Staffordshire University to assist him.

Aside from working in football though, Kilbane decided to step out of his comfort zone in 2020 and compete in ITV’s hit show Dancing On Ice.

Kilbane was the fourth contestant to be eliminated in the series, but it was there he met his now-wife Brianne Delcourt, who he was partnered with on the show and began a relationship with.

Due to the relationship and subsequent marriage, Kilbane has now relocated himself to Canada, which is why he has not appeared as a pundit in the UK for a while.

Kilbane hasn’t found it too difficult to find work on the other side of the Atlantic though and was a pundit for The Sports Network during the European Championships in 2021.