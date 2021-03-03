How is ex-Preston North End man Ben Davies getting on at Liverpool?

The January transfer window was little over a month ago, but strangely it feels like an eternity.

This season has been one like no other for the 72 clubs in the EFL with a frantic fixture schedule meaning that there’s been precious little time for forward planning or looking too far ahead in the transfer market.

But if one deal summed up the bizarre nature of this season is was Ben Davies’ move to Liverpool.

The Preston North End man was heavily linked with a move away from Deepdale in the second half of 2020 with clubs such as Celtic heavily linked with a move.

But while the Bhoys appeared to be frontrunners to sign the 25-year-old a late move from Premier League champions Liverpool proved just too good to turn down.

Few can blame Davies for being tempted by a move to join one of the biggest clubs in world football, but unfortunately things haven’t quite worked out for the defender at Anfield.

Reports have suggested that the defender has suffered a couple of small knocks since moving to Merseyside, however the fact that Davies is yet to feature for Liverpool is bound to be disappointing.

Despite being in two matchday squads the former Preston man has struggled to convince Jurgen Klopp that he’s ready to play for the first team – something that certainly doesn’t bode well for the future.

It obviously remains to be seen whether Davies will be able to carve out a career at Anfield over the coming weeks and months, but with Liverpool’s all-star line-up of defenders such as Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all still to return, it seems that the 25-year-old’s task is only going to get harder as the months go on.