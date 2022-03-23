How is ex-Portsmouth player Kyle Bennett getting on these days?

Kyle Bennett’s Portsmouth tenure may have ended in frustrating fashion – being released from his contract before signing for Bristol Rovers on a free transfer in January 2018 – but the Fratton Park faithful will likely remember him fondly.

Bennett’s first two seasons with Pompey saw him score 13 goals and provide 19 assists as he helped them reach the League Two play-offs in 2015/16 and then secure promotion to the third tier the following season by winning the title.

Things ended sourly for him at Rovers as well – having been kept on furlough before finding out via the internet that he’d not been given a squad number.

A loan move to Grimsby Town in October 2020 offered the 31-year-old a route away from the Memorial Stadium before he secured a fresh start completely at his hometown club AFC Telford last summer.

In January, Bennett left Telford to join Hednesford Town in what manager Keenen Meakin-Richards has described as “a real statement from us as a club”.

Portsmouth quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Gavin Bazunu? Galway United Shamrock Rovers Man City Man United

The former Pompey man will be hoping that the step down to the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central will help him get back to his best.

Bennett’s deal at Hednesford runs until the end of June, so he’ll no doubt be hoping to prove his quality to his new club and anyone else watching.

It’s fair to say that if he can return to anywhere near the level that he showed in his first two seasons at Fratton Park, he is going to be far too much to handle for opposing defenders in the final months of the current campaign.