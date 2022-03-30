How is ex-Portsmouth manager Avram Grant getting on at the moment?

Avram Grant has had a somewhat interesting football career.

From boardroom to the dugout, the Israeli has held a number of prestigious roles throughout his years in the game.

With that being said, we thought we’d take a look at the ex-Portsmouth man’s career, and check in on what the 66-year-old is up to at the moment.

How did he end up at Portsmouth?

After a lengthy coaching career in his native Israel, with the likes of Maccabi Haifa, Maccabi Tel Aviv, and the Israeli national team, Grant made the move to England as Portsmouth’s technical director in 2006.

The Israeli oversaw Harry Redknapp for one season before being named Chelsea’s director of football by Roman Abramovich in 2007.

Shortly after, when Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties in September 2007, Grant took over as Chelsea manager.

Despite heavy criticism over his appointment, Grant led Chelsea to the Champions League final where they lost on penalties to Manchester United, and was undefeated in the league at Stamford Bridge during his reign.

His contract was terminated just days after that Champions League final loss.

Grant’s return to management came a year and a half later in October 2009, when he returned to Fratton Park – this time as manager.

Grant helped Portsmouth reach the FA Cup final, but could not prevent relegation as the club went into administration and received a points deduction.

Grant resigned following their relegation.

What did he get up to afterwards?

After leaving Portsmouth, Avram Grant went on to have a spell at West Ham United, where he also oversaw relegation – being relieved of his duty just minutes after the Hammers drop was confirmed.

Grant also had a spell as coach of Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade, but like many of his previous roles, this did not last long, either.

Grant’s most notable achievements since leaving Portsmouth came whilst manager of the Ghana national team for three years between 2014 and 2017.

At the helm of ‘the Black Stars’, Grant guided them to an AFCON final in 2015, only to fall short against Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout.

Grant later resigned in 2017 after being defeated 2-0 by Cameroon in the AFCON semi-finals.

Since then, barring a brief spell in the Indian Super League at NorthEast United, Grant appears to have taken a step back from football, helping to author the ‘win your mind’ book in recent years.