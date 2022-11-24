How is ex-Portsmouth FC player Jamie Ashdown getting on at the moment?

Portsmouth have been on a rollercoaster ride over the past two decades, with the club going up and down the divisions.

They’re now currently in League One but fans will fondly remember when they were in the Premier League and, of course, that famous FA Cup win.

One man who was part of the squad that day was Jamie Ashdown. The keeper spent eight years at Fratton Park, making over 100 appearances and he saw a lot, from the highs of Wembley to the lows of relegation.

In the end, Ashdown would leave in 2012 for Leeds United, although he was a backup during his time at Elland Road, before having spells at Crawley Town and Oxford before officially retiring in 2015.

However, after a few business ventures outside of football, Ashdown returned earlier this year, when it was announced that he would join Ascot United.

They are in the fifth tier of the non-league pyramid, featuring in the Combined Counties League Premier Division North, where they are doing very well and lead the way after winning all but one of their league fixtures so far.

For Ashdown, this will give him the chance to play football regularly and he is also combining that with helping out coach the younger teams at the club.

Which non-English club do these 18 ex-Portsmouth FC players play for now?

1 of 18 Ritchie De Laet Melbourne City Royal Antwerp Anderlecht Toronto FC

It was stated at the time that the former Reading keeper had agreed to join up for the entire current campaign, so it remains to be seen what the next step is for Ashdown.

But, the fact he is clearly enjoying the routine, and playing well going from recent social media posts, mean you can’t rule out that he will extend his stay.

Whatever happens though, all at Pompey will wish the former player well after the service he gave to the club over a lengthy period.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.