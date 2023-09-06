Plymouth Argyle picked up their first win in four league games as they beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Home Park.

The Pilgrims hadn’t won in the Championship since the opening weekend, when they beat Huddersfield Town 3-1.

They had suffered back-to-back league defeats to Southampton and Birmingham City, respectively, as well as a 4-2 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

However, Steven Schumacher’s side got back to winning ways as they brushed aside Blackburn, who came into the game in decent form.

Goals from Finn Azaz, Ryan Hardie, and Luke Cundle claimed all three points for the home side, which meant they went into this international break sitting in tenth place on seven points.

As mentioned, it’s international football now, so Plymouth are not back in action until September 16th against Preston North End.

So, while Plymouth fans wait for that, here at Football League World, we thought we would have a look at one of the club’s former players, Graham Carey, and see how he is getting on now.

How did Graham Carey perform at Plymouth Argyle?

Carey joined Plymouth in 2015 on a free transfer after leaving Scottish side Ross County.

The advanced midfielder stayed at the club until July 2019, when he left the club on the expiration of his contract to join CSKA Sofia.

The now-34-year-old played 197 times for the Pilgrims in that period at the club, scoring 49 goals and registering an impressive 58 assists.

Carey was part of the Plymouth side that won promotion from League Two in the 2016/17 season. He had a high influence on the team, as he scored 14 goals and assisted 16.

Carey was most noticeable for taking Plymouth’s spot kicks throughout his time at the club.

Was Graham Carey a good signing for Plymouth Argyle?

Given that Carey joined the club on a free transfer, you have to say he was a steal of a signing for the football club.

The midfielder was a crucial part of Plymouth’s rise up the football pyramid, as he was influential in their promotion from League Two. He was then important in helping the club become a sustained League One side.

Every season, Carey was among the goals and assists for Plymouth, and it seemed his influence grew as the seasons went on.

Bringing the player in on a free transfer was probably one of the best bits of business the club has done in recent times.

What is Graham Carey doing now?

It may not come as a surprise to know that Carey is still playing football after leaving Plymouth.

The 34-year-old spent three years with CSKA Sofia, during which time he played over 100 games for the club.

In 2022, he left the Bulgarian side and returned to Scottish football, where he now plays for St. Johnstone.

Carey has so far played 42 times for the club, with seven of those appearances coming this season. He is an important player for the Scottish side, having played 90 minutes in all four league games this season.

Carey is contracted to St. Johnstone until the end of this season, so it may be something for Plymouth fans to keep an eye on to see what he does next in his career.