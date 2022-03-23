How is ex-Plymouth Argyle player Graham Carey getting on these days?

Born in Blanchardstown in Ireland, Graham Carey progressed through the youth ranks at Shelbourne before joining Celtic in 2005.

Spending a further four years in the youth system with the Scottish giants, Carey made his first senior appearance in the Europa League, during a 3-3 draw with Rapid Vienna.

In February 2010, the exciting midfielder joined St Mirren on loan, before embarking on a temporary spell with Huddersfield Town for the 2010/11 campaign, with the Terriers operating in League One at that point.

Returning north of the border ahead of the 2011/12 season, Carey departed Celtic and headed to St Mirren on a permanent deal, with the left-footed midfielder spending two seasons in the Scottish Premiership.

In the summer of 2013, Carey made a lateral move to Ross County, proceeding to feature regularly for the Stages for another couple of seasons.

Ventuirn south of the border the following season, Carey arrived at Home Park in the summer of 2015, with the Pilgrims operating in League 2 at that point.

After a season of being a consistent starter in the south-west, it was more of the same the following term, with Carey playing a big role in helping the Pilgrims to promotion, justifying his inclusion in the League 2 Team of the Season that year.

The exciting midfielder enjoyed an excellent campaign in League One the following season, however, his fourth year with the club was more of a struggle.

In the summer of 2019, and upon the expiry of his contract at Home Park, Carey joined Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia.

Since his arrival, he has appeared 98 times for the side currently in second place in the Bulgarian First League, scoring five and assisting a further seven this term.