How is ex-Plymouth Argyle player Graham Carey getting on these days?

Graham Carey has had an interesting career path in recent years and was a key player for Plymouth Argyle in the EFL between 2015 and 2019.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international left the Pilgrims to sign for CSKA Sofia in the summer of 2019 as Argyle were relegated to League Two.

The Irish forward had put together four very impressive seasons in a row for Plymouth, in terms of his attacking output, and it was an exciting opportunity to see Carey play European football with the Bulgarian top-flight side.

Carey ended his journey in Devon with 49 goals and 58 assists in 197 appearances for the club.

Carey’s spell with CSKA Sofia lasted three seasons and he returned to the United Kingdom to sign for St Johnstone this summer.

Carey chipped in with 40 goal contributions, 11 goals and 29 assists, in 106 matches for CSKA Sofia, taking in some very different opposition and stadiums to previously in the EFL.

Back in the Scottish Premiership, where he was before joining Plymouth from Ross County, Carey has continued to be in and amongst the goals at the beginning of the campaign.

The 33-year-old has scored two and assisted once in his first ten outings for St Johnstone, who currently sit ninth in the table after seven league matches.

At this stage of his career, it is likely that Carey has begun making plans for beyond his playing career but given the contributions he continues to make in the attacking third, it seems likely that the versatile forward remains in professional football for at least another two to three seasons.

Argyle came close to finishing in the play-offs in League One in 2017/18 when Carey enjoyed a fantastic campaign, scoring 14 and assisting 13 in the league under Derek Adams.

It will be interesting to see if he ever returns to the EFL in some capacity.