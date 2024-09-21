Graham Carey’s spell at Plymouth Argyle will live long in the memory for members of the Green Army, with the Irishman producing moments of magic on a regular basis during his time in Devon.

The playmaker could seemingly do no wrong when he put on a green shirt, with his personal highlight reel during his time at Home Park good enough to match anyone who has ever graced the Football League.

Whether he was sidling past opposition defenders with ease, or powering in an unstoppable strike from all of 40 yards, there was a four-year spell where Carey had the Midas touch in the south west, with Argyle fans lapping up every second.

Since then, the creative midfielder has enjoyed a spell on the continent, before returning back to Scotland - the place where it all began - and is still catching the eye with his performances north of the border.

Graham Carey leads Plymouth Argyle to League Two promotion

It took Carey less than an hour to prove just what he can do after joining the Greens from Ross County in the summer of 2015, with a long-range strike against AFC Wimbledon on the opening day of the 15/16 season setting the benchmark for a prolific four years to come.

Further strikes against Carlisle United, Northampton Town and Newport County saw him already have four goals to his name before August came to an end, with those at Home Park already encapsulated by his weekly showcases.

The midfielder was all-action; harrying defenders, forcing mistakes, spraying balls left, right and centre, before his adding the finishing touch with an extra sprinkle of class.

A 40-yard blockbuster against Millwall in the Football League Trophy was one of many highlights in that first season, with the ex-Celtic man single-handedly earning his side points en route to the League Two playoff final.

Despite defeat at Wembley, Carey came back with a vengeance in the following campaign, with 29 goal contributions across the season helping his side earn promotion, with his talents too hot to handle in the fourth tier.

A pirouette here, a little shimmy there, before serving up an irresistible ball into the penalty area for a teammate to gobble up, or simply converting a chance himself, even with the step up in division, the playmaker still looked unplayable at times.

Graham Carey Plymouth Argyle league stats (FBRef) Plymouth Argyle Appearances 171 Starts 164 Goals 45 Assists 48 Goal contribution/90 0.57

A beautiful dipping volley on the run against Blackpool could be the pick of the bunch, although there was plenty to choose from, and it was no wonder that there was plenty of interest in his services as the 2018/19 season came to an end.

With the Pilgrims succumbing to relegation on the final day of the season, there was no doubt that Carey would be off to pastures new, but exactly where was anyone’s guess, and very few would have predicted his next destination to be Bulgaria.

Graham Carey leaves Plymouth Argyle for CSKA Sofia spell

It’s safe to say that the route from Plymouth Argyle to CSKA Sofia is not the most travelled, with Carey choosing the Bulgarian giants as his next port of call after departing Devon.

While his numbers weren’t quite the match for his time at Home Park, the Irishman helped his side regularly compete for the Bulgarian title during his time on the continent, as well as starring on the European stage.

CSKA were regulars in the Europa League and Europa Conference League during his time with the club, with six of his eleven goals for the club coming in continental competition, including a strike against Italian giants Roma.

After three years in the Sofia sun, Scotland was once again calling for Carey, with St Johnstone the side lucky enough to secure his services.

Graham Carey returns to Scotland with St Johnstone

Since then it has been business as usual for Carey, who adds a creative spark to the Saints’ side, even if his personal goalscoring tally has somewhat dried up.

Still playing at 35, the midfielder has netted five Scottish Premiership goals since making the move to McDiarmid Park, having racked up 70 appearances in the top flight since his return.

Former club Ross County felt the full effects of Carey’s continued brilliance in the previous campaign, with a trademark finish from the edge of the penalty area curling into the back of the net.

Eleven further assists prove that the maverick midfielder still has the spark to create something special in his role in the final third, although age is more than likely catching up with him at this point in his career.

With just one start and three substitute appearances to his name this season, Carey’s effect has been reduced to glimmers of brilliance so far, as his side look to utilise him as an option towards the end of a game.

That glint in the eye and ability to sniff out a chance has never left him though, traits that Argyle fans will know all too well.