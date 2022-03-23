How is ex-Oxford United player Joe Skarz getting on these days?

A rock-solid defender in his time as a Football League player, Joe Skarz put his body on the line for Oxford United on a number of occasions in his two years as a U’s player.

Having been a regular in Rotherham United’s Championship side during the 2014-15 campaign until an injury, Skarz made the move to the Kassam Stadium in January 2015 and almost immediately slotted into the back-line.

He missed just five league matches in the following season as he helped Oxford win promotion to League One, and was more often than not in the starting 11 in his final campaign as a U’s played in 2016-17.

Skarz ended up returning to a former home in Bury in 2017 but he quickly dropped into non-league following his departure from Oxford – what is he getting up now though?

Amazingly, despite the feeling that he’s been around for a long time, Skarz is still only 32 years old and he’s played for a few clubs since signing for Bury again in 2017.

Skarz was loaned to Halifax Town in 2018 before he signed permanently for Kettering Town in 2019, but he didn’t last long there and joined Grantham Town in January 2020.

He is now however featuring for Golcar United, who are based near Skarz’s hometown of Huddersfield and ply their trade in the 10th tier of English football in the North West Counties League.

Skarz has been there since April 2020 and also coaches at the club, and he also as of 2020 coached at Sheffield United’s academy, although it’s unclear as to whether or not he still works there.

It appears that Skarz still has a lot of energy left in him to continue playing at non-league level, and he’s aiming to help Golcar win promotion to the ninth tier for the 2022-23 campaign.