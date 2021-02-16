How is ex-Nottingham Forest player Simon Cox getting on these days?

It has been quite some time since Simon Cox last pulled on a Nottingham Forest shirt.

Having joined the club from West Brom in 2012, the striker would go on to make 84 appearances in all competitions for Forest, scoring 14 goals in that time.

However, Cox’s spell at the City Ground would come to an end two years later, when Cox re-joined his first club, Reading for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2014.

But that return to Reading, would not exactly go to plan for Cox, with the striker finding the net just nine times in 60 appearances for the Royals, even being loaned out to Bristol City – where he played just four times and failed to score during a three-month stint – in late 2015, before being released by Reading after two years at the Madejski Stadium in the summer of 2016.

After that, Cox would step down a division, joining Southend United in League One, where he would enjoy a more fruitful period, starting regularly for the club, and proving to be a more reliable source of goals at that level to help the club remain in the third-tier of English football for three more years.

But with Southend plummeting towards relegation to League Two, Cox’s time at Roots Hall would come to an end midway through last season, when the striker left the club in January 2020, with a record 45 goals in 172 appearances for the Shrimpers.

Following that, Cox would do something he had never done in his career before, by moving to play for a club outside of England, joining Western Sydney Wanderers in the Australian top-flight.

Since that move, Cox has made 19 appearances and scored four goals for his new club – featuring in every league game for the club so far this season – to help them to fourth in the current league standings.

With his contract in Sydney set to expire at the end of this year, and given that at nearly 34-years-of-age he is likely to be approaching the latter stages of his career, it remains to be seen exactly what the future holds for Cox.

For now however, the striker will no doubt be focused on helping his current club to a successful rest of the season, as he looks to turn what appears to have been a rather mixed time since his departure from The City Ground, into a relatively positive one.