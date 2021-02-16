How is ex-Nottingham Forest player Sammy Clingan getting on these days?

Sammy Clingan was a key player for Nottingham Forest as the Reds won promotion from League One in 2007/08.

The midfielder made 42 appearances for the Reds as Colin Calderwood’s side made a long-awaited return to the Championship, making 53 appearances for club and country that year.

Clingan, though, rejected the chance to extend his stay at the City Ground, turning down a new deal before signing for Norwich City on a free transfer the following season.

So what is Clingan up to nowadays? Well, the 37-year-old is back in Northern Ireland, plying his trade for Glenavon.

Clingan has made 55 appearances for Glenavon, and this season, he has played twice for the club in the Danske Bank Premiership.

But Clingan’s career looks to be ending on a sad note, though. The midfielder recently picked up a knee injury, which could be set to end his career.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has paid tribute to the midfielder, who says he was “devastated” to pick up such a nasty injury.

At 37, Clingan has racked up over 400 appearances in his career including 39 appearances for the Northern Ireland national side.

He doesn’t look set to recover from this injury, though, which is a shame given the form he was in for Glenavon, especially last season. The midfielder scored three goals in 13 games for the club, and chipped in with three assists.

Clingan was an integral player for Forest as they won promotion to the Championship, and if they hadn’t have gone up that year, then it remains to be seen where they would be nowadays.