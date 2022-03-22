How is ex-Nottingham Forest player Sammy Ameobi getting on these days?

Sammy Ameobi’s career has stalled majorly due to injuries since the attacking midfielder left Nottingham Forest for Middlesbrough in the summer of 2021.

The 29-year-old is yet to make a competitive appearance for Boro and has a contract at The Riverside running until the summer of 2023.

Ameobi will be fondly remembered for playing a key role in Forest’s near miss of the play-off places in 2019/20, chipping in with five goals and nine assists after joining from Bolton Wanderers the previous summer.

The Geordie scored three league goals in 2020/21 as the Reds struggled to replicate the success of the previous season with a 17th placed finish under Chris Hughton, who replaced Sabri Lamouchi early on in the campaign.

Chris Wilder confirmed in early February that Ameobi will not be fit to feature for the remainder of the season, alongside Darnell Fisher on the treatment table, but it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into Wilder’s plans in pre-season.

If Ameobi can return to his previous performance levels following his injury, then there is no reason why he cannot push for first team involvement, if Boro are not promoted to the Premier League this season.

The 29-year-old would be more suited to playing in the front two, rather than at wing back in Boro’s 3-5-2 system and with Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun heading back to their parent clubs in the summer, there could be room for him at the top of the pitch, at least in pre-season.

Ameobi has excellent dribbling ability for the level and put together one of the best campaigns of his career with Forest in 2019/20.

The former England U21 international will be 30 by the time next season begins, entering the final year of his contract, it is important that he hits the ground running or the final seasons of his career could be spent below second tier level.