How is ex-Nottingham Forest player Danny Fox getting on these days?

Danny Fox was a player who divided opinions amongst Nottingham Forest fans during his five-year spell at the City Ground.

Fox joined Forest from Southampton in 2014, initially on loan, before impressing and earning a permanent stay at the City Ground ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

In 2014, Fox dyed his beard orange to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis, which made him a popular figure amongst fans.

The defender was a key player under Stuart Pearce, but struggled under Dougie Freedman and endured a shaky season under Philippe Montanier.

But Fox soon became an integral player for Forest, especially under Aitor Karanka, as he slotted in at centre-half and became a regular starter.

In January 2019, Fox left the City Ground after nearly five-and-a-half years on Trentside, joining fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic.

So, where is Fox nowadays? Well, after making 23 appearances for the Latics, Fox is now playing in India for SC East Bengal, after leaving the DW Stadium earlier this season.

East Bengal are managed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, with the side currently struggling towards the foot of the Indian Super League table.

The 34-year-old has made 14 appearances for East Bengal this season, and it remains to be seen whether he ever returns to English football.

Fox ended up becoming a key figure at Forest under Karanka, with the Reds’ promotion push fizzling out as Martin O’Neill replaced the Spaniard at the helm.