How is ex-Nottingham Forest manager Philippe Montanier getting on these days?

Nottingham Forest are a club who are no strangers to managerial changes, and the 27th of June 2016 saw Philippe Montanier arrive at the City Ground.

Forest had just finished 16th in the Championship, ending the 2015/16 campaign having won only two of their final 10 league games under the caretaker management of Paul Williams.

Montanier, then, arrived at the City Ground looking to bring fresh ideas to the club, and help them fight towards the top of the Championship rather than the bottom.

Montanier had previously spent time in charge of Real Sociedad and Rennes, but this was his first job in England, and a big one at that.

Forest started the season relatively well under the Frenchman, winning three of their first five league games including 4-3 home wins over Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic, as well as a 3-1 victory over Leeds United.

But after winning only one of his next 11 league games in charge, the pressure began to build on Montanier. Three successive wins over Ipswich, Barnsley and Newcastle followed, but the Reds were to pick up only two points from their next seven matches, culminating in the manager’s departure.

After placing Gary Brazil in temporary charge for two months, Mark Warburton then took over and steered Forest to safety, avoiding the drop on the final day only on goal difference.

Fast forward nearly five years, and Forest are back fighting towards the bottom end of the Championship table under Chris Hughton. What about Montanier, though? What is he up to nowadays?

Well, after leaving Forest in January 2017, Montanier returned to management nine months later with France Under-20s’.

He spent only six months in charge, before returning to management at club level with Lens. Montanier won 37 out of 78 games in charge of the club, yielding a win rate of 47.4%.

After nearly two years at the helm in France, his tenure came to an end in February 2020. Four months later, he moved to Belgium and became manager of Standard Liege.

Montanier won 10 out of 28 games in charge, and on Boxing Day, he was relieved of his duties.

He is since yet to return to management, but based on his track record, perhaps a reunion with the dugout isn’t too far away.