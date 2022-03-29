How is ex-Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman getting on at the moment?

Dougie Freedman had an extensive playing career that saw him start at Barnet, move to Crystal Palace, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace again and after a short loan spell at Leeds United, finish his career at Southend.

Freedman had experience in coaching from earlier in his career. When playing for Crystal Palace in 2005, he was made manager of the reserve team a role that ended when he left for Leeds United.

However when he then went to Southend, he began coaching for the first team alongside playing.

Therefore it was no surprise that after he retired from playing football, he returned to Crystal Palace and became assists manager to Paul Hart.

In a season when Crystal Palace were struggling and faced relegation to the Championship due to administration, Freedman and his colleagues did well to keep Palace up on the final day of the season.

When George Burley was appointed as the new manager ahead of the following season, Freedman was kept on as assistant manager to him.

When the club parted ways with Burley at the start of 2011 Freedman stepped in initially as caretaker manager but when Palace were unable to get their choice of manager in Eddie Howe, Freedman became the permanent manager on a two and a half year deal.

Freedman did well at Palace guiding them to safety again and knocking Manchester United out of the Football League Cup.

However in October of the 2012-13 season, Freedman made the move to Bolton Wanderers to take over as manager and in that season took the club from 20th to 7th in the league, just missing out on the play-offs.

After a less consistent 2013-14 season and the same at the start of the 2014-15, Freedman left the club by mutual consent.

In February 2015, following the sacking of Stuart Pearce, Dougie Freedman made his way back to Nottingham Forest this time as manager.

After a decent start to his time there, he was awarded with a two year contract.

Although there was some inconsistent times in the season, Freedman did well to take his side on a 13 game unbeaten run considering injuries and a transfer embargo that were placed on them at the time.

However soon after the run finished, Forest lost form and felt the impact of having eight first team players injured which led to the sacking of Freedman after just over a year in charge.

Since leaving Nottingham Forest, Freedman has not entered the world of management again but in 2017 he was appointed as Crystal Palace’s sporting director.

Freedman has been in the role ever since and seems to be happy in the role.

Furthermore, he has been praised by the Crystal Palace Chairman for his work such as bringing Michael Olise to the club so it is going well for him.

Given his success here, it’s unlikely we’ll see Freedman return to management but he may have found his place in the upstairs role.