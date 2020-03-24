How is ex-Nottingham Forest man Radoslaw Majewski getting on these days?

Rewind back to 2009, Nottingham Forest had made a move to bring in a little known Polish midfielder by the name of Radoslaw Majewski.

Initially arriving on a one-year loan spell, Majewski arrived having enjoyed his development with Polonia Warsaw and Dyskobolia Grodzisk back in his homeland.

Despite his lack of top flight European football, the midfielder would impress at the City Ground, providing then manager Billy Davies with a solid option in the centre of the park.

Making 35 league appearances for the Reds during his debut season at the club, Majewski grew a reputation for his tenacity, intelligence and eye for a killer pass, whilst his first goal for the club is fondly remembered, scoring a 30-yard effort against rivals Derby County.

Good impressions saw him move permanently to the East Midlands, and it was with Forest that Majewski arguably had the best footballing spell of his career, gaining recognition in the meantime with the Polish national side.

After making 162 appearances, Majewski would then see his time at the City Ground come to an end after agreeing a switch to Huddersfield Town.

A rather lacklustre loan spell at the John Smith’s stadium saw his time come to an end in English football, completing a move to little known Veria in Greece.

After spending one season with the club, it was time for a return to his homeland, moving to Lech Poznan, where he would win the Polish Supercup in 2016.

Two seasons with the Polish giants saw Majewski then have a final spell in Poland with Pogon Szczecin, before making a move to Australia with the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Despite moving to the Aussie side last summer, Majewski is yet to make an appearance, having been ruled out for the season through injury.

At 33-years-old, the midfielder will be hoping to bounce back following the setback and have a couple more seasons in his playing career.