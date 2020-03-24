How is ex-Nottingham Forest man Nathan Tyson getting on these days?

Arriving at the City Ground in 2005 on loan from Wycome Wanderers, Nathan Tyson handed Nottingham Forest a youthful and exciting forward option.

The Reading born forward had scored 39 league goals for Wycombe in 69 appearances prior to joining the Reds, and he adapted to football in the League One with Forest, netting 10 league goals during his first season at the club.

Three seasons in England’s third flight would see Tyson finally play a part in promotion with Forest, helping them reach the Championship in 2008 under manager Billy Davies.

Tyson would continue to be a starter with the Reds, making a total of 211 appearances over his five seasons at the club.

Leaving in 2011, the forward would cause quite a stir by joining rivals Derby County, remaining in the East Midlands for two more seasons before a loan to Millwall and permanent move to Blackpool followed.

It was following his spell at Pride Park that Tyson began to drop down the football leagues, having spells with Fleetwood Town, Doncaster Rovers, before moving to the Scottish Premier League with Kilmarnock.

Having amassed over 550 career games, Tyson is now enjoying a spell with Chesterfield after a short return to former club Wycombe.

Now 37, the former England Under-20 international is edging towards the end of his playing days.