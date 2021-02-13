How is ex-Nottingham Forest man Nathan Tyson getting on these days?

Nathan Tyson enjoyed a six-season stay at the City Ground helping Nottingham Forest to earn promotion from League One in 2007/08 going on to make over 200 appearances for the club.

The forward managed to register nine league goals in that 2007/08 promotion-winning campaign (Sofascore), after he had joined initially on loan from Wycombe Wanderers before making the permanent switch to the City Ground in January 2006. The 38-year-old registered double figures for league goals for the club just once in his six seasons, but he was always heavily involved throughout his time with the club.

In the summer of 2011, the forward somewhat soured his relationship with Forest supporters rejecting the offer a new deal by the Reds before making the controversial decision to sign for rivals Derby County. His debut for the Rams came in a 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest that September. However, injuries and a struggle for form limited his impact for Derby in his two seasons with them.

Tyson had managed just four league goals for the Rams in his two seasons there and after a brief four-game spell on loan at Millwall in the 2012/13 campaign, he was transfer-listed by Derby and left for Blackpool on a free transfer in September 2013. The 38-year-old failed to convince at Bloomfield Road scoring three goals in ten league matches and being sent out on two loan spells in 2013/14.

Following those unsuccessful loans at Fleetwood Town and Notts County, Blackpool released him in the summer of 2014. Tyson’s next destination was League One Doncaster Rovers. He enjoyed a brief return to form for Rovers winning the club’s Player of the Year award after firing in 12 league goals in the 2014/15 campaign, that was his highest tally since scoring 22 for Wycombe in 2004/05.

However, the following season saw Doncaster relegated down to League Two, despite Tyson scoring six goals in his 32 league appearances that campaign. The decision was made by Rovers to release him at the end of the 2015/16 season.

An uneventful and goalless 18 game spell followed with Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock in 2016/17 before he returned to English football re-joining former club Wycombe Wanderers. His eight goals in 33 league appearances in 2017/18 helped to fire the Chairboys to promotion to League One. The 38-year-old scored just once in 19 matches the following campaign before being released.

Notts County signed the forward in 2019 following their relegation to the National League, but Tyson could only score once in 13 league appearances before being sent out on loan to Chesterfield. He has since joined Chesterfield on a permanent deal and has made three appearances for the club in the National League so far this campaign without scoring.