How is ex-Nottingham Forest man Matt Derbyshire getting on these days?

Whilst Nottingham Forest’s relationship with Olympiacos has got stronger due to Evangelos Marinakis in recent years, the Reds conducted transfer business with the Greek side under different ownership in 2011.

Matt Derbyshire arrived at the City Ground in 2011, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Birmingham City, managing to score only one goal in a total of 20 appearances.

Derbyshire was never really a prolific figure during his spell on Trentside. He scored two goals in 16 games in his debut season at the City Ground, before enduring loan spells at Oldham and Blackpool in the 2012/13 campaign.

In 2013/14, Derbyshire hit the ground running, going on to have his best goalscoring season in a Forest shirt. The forward netted 10 goals in 35 games across all competitions, including a sensational long-range strike against Leeds United.

That was to be Derbyshire’s final season in a Forest shirt, with the striker leaving the City Ground to join Rotherham United on a free transfer.

So what is he up to nowadays?

After a two-year stay at the New York Stadium – 18 goals arriving in that time – Derbyshire departed England once again, moving to Cypriot outfit Omonia Nicosia.

The 34-year-old scored 64 goals in 117 games during a four-year spell in Cyprus, before moving to Australia in November.

Derbyshire is now plying his trade for Macarthur FC, scoring two goals in seven A-League appearances this term.

It remains to be seen how long Derbyshire continues to play for before hanging up his boots, but he can satisfied with the experiences he has had in the game.