How is ex-Nottingham Forest man Marlon Harewood getting on these days?

Former Nottingham Forest forward Marlon Harewood enjoyed a reasonably respectable playing career, enjoying the most fruitful spells of his career at the City Ground and current Premier League outfit West Ham United.

He may have been born in the English capital – but he actually started his career in the East Midlands with Forest – graduating through the youth system successfully before establishing himself as a key figure.

Scoring over 50 competitive goals for the Reds during his time at the City Ground, he ensured he would go down as a well-known Forest figure for many years to come.

All good things must come to an end though – and this was no different in Harewood’s situation with the forward leaving to link up with West Ham in November 2003 for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000 as he had the unenviable task of competing with Jermain Defoe.

Barring one spell in China, he spent the remainder of his career competing in England, remaining in the Premier League with Aston Villa and then Blackpool before his move to Guangzhou City materialised.

Coming back to his home nation aged 32, he was unable to return to the top tier, enduring a relatively unsuccessful second stint at Nottingham Forest before spells at Barnsley, Bristol City and League Two club Hartlepool United followed.

He finished off his playing career at Nuneaton Town before enjoying a mixture of occupations after his retirement, combining football and cars to keep him busy.

The 42-year-old continues to run his AC13 business up until this day with not just a focus on cars – but also on managing their client’s lives and events with multiple services provided in one place – with this decision to branch out potentially showing how successful he has been in this venture.

Also plying his trade as an academy coach at Nottingham Forest part-time, the former striker is eager to go into football management at some point after completing his badges, though it remains to be seen whether this option is viable or not whilst his company continues to thrive.

A potential managerial vacancy at his former side Forest doesn’t look to be in the offing anytime soon with Steve Cooper thriving in the East Midlands – though other opportunities could arise with Harewood keeping in touch with many players in the football industry through his car business.

Not afraid of speaking on a podcast either, appearing on Under the Cosh and JOE, a career in the media may also be on the agenda if he wants to go down that route.