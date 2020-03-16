How is ex-Nottingham Forest man Lewis McGugan getting on these days?

Lewis McGugan left Nottingham Forest in 2013 after spending seven years in the first team, but how is the midfielder getting on these days?

Born in Long Eaton, a stones throw from the city of Nottingham – McGugan joined Forest’s academy as a young boy after being noticed playing locally by club scouts.

Developing well through the club’s various youth ranks, McGugan would graduate from the academy and go on to make his first team debut at the age of 18.

A successful first two seasons in the first team saw McGugan gain promotion with Forest from League One to the Championship, and it was in England’s second flight that the midfielder would enjoy some his best football.

Despite being a consistent performer for Forest, McGugan did encounter some problems, having been dropped by manager Billy Davies in 2009 for being ‘overweight’.

That setback would only spur the midfielder on as he bounced back to have arguably his best season in a Forest shirt, scoring 13 goals in 45 games during the 2010/2011 season.

Seeing his contract come to an end in 2013, McGugan opted to leave Forest, joining Watford on a free transfer – but his spell with the Hornets would have a similar end to that at the City Ground as he fell out with first team coaches.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday would then follow as McGugan looked to reinvent himself at Hillsborough, but after two moderately good seasons – the midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements and he mutually consented to having his contract terminated.

Failing to appear in a single match between 2016 and 2018, McGugan would agree terms with Northampton in 2017, making 14 appearances for the club in which he scored one goal.

Since leaving Northampton in the summer of 2018, McGugan has failed to find a new team – despite having a chance last year to prove his fitness on trial at Port Vale.