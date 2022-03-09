How is ex-Nottingham Forest man Hillal Soudani getting on these days?

Hillal Soudani started his career in his home country of Algeria playing for ASO Chlef racking up over 100 appearances.

After five years in Algeria, Soudani made the move Portugal before going to Dinamo Zagreb where he spent five years and made over 100 appearances.

In 2018, the attacking player made the move to England joining Nottingham Forest where he initailly signed a three year deal. He got off to a great start for his new side as he scored two goals in the first four matches of the season.

However, in October he suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

In the summer of 2019, Soudani made the permanent move to Olympiacos leaving Forest having made six appearances and scoring two goals.

It was a shame it never worked out for him at Forest but his time there was hampered by a serious injury.

Things were going well for the player in Greece and by November he was the leading goal scorer in Super League Greece.

However in February 2020, Soudani was hit by another serious injury this time being his ACL and it kept him out for six months.

Although he was fit again, he had stopped being part of his managers plans and subsequently was released in January 2021 six months before his contract was due to end.

Since leaving Olympiacos, he signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Fateh and now finds himself at Damac who played in the top division of Saudi Arabian football.

So far this season he has made 20 appearances for his current side and scored seven goals.

So far he seems to be injury free and enjoying his football as he recently posted an Instagram photo of him celebrating with the caption “Great win. Bravo guys”

In 2021 he was also part of the Algeria squad who won the FIFA Arab Cup.

It’s good to see Soudani is enjoying his football again after he suffered for a long time being subjected to the sidelines through injury.

At the age of 34, he’s likely into the final period of his career now but hopefully he’ll be able to stay fit and go out on a high.