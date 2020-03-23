How is ex-Nottingham Forest man Andy Reid getting on these days?

If you asked Nottingham Forest fans who is the best homegrown player ever to pull on a Garibaldi shirt, most would say Andy Reid.

Joining the East Midlands club as a teenager from Irish side Cherry Orchard, the midfielder was quick to make an impact at the City Ground after turning down the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Scoring 25 goals in 160 appearances in what was his first spell on Trentside, the Irishman completed a big-money move to Tottenham Hotspur in January 2005.

But, after spending time at Charlton, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Blackpool, Reid made an emotional return to the City Ground in 2011, picking up from where he first left off.

Making 120 appearances in his second spell at Forest, Reid scored 17 goals and produced several moments of magic that made Reds fans fall in love all over again.

The tricky playmaker was even named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year back in 2013/14, despite spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

In the end, injury problems proved to be too much for Reid, who announced his retirement from playing at the end of the 2015/16 season – but he remains a loved figure at the City Ground.

The 37-year-old is part of the coaching team for the Reds’ Under-23 side, alongside fellow Reds midfielder Chris Cohen who retired for injury problems too.

The duo are responsible for overseeing the progress of the club’s youngsters, and helping develop the likes of Alex Mighten and Brennan Johnson who have both had a taste of first-team action this term.

If his coaching career goes to plan, then we could well see Reid become a manager in the future, having gained invaluable experience from several knowledgable managers.

Having also spent time in charge of the Republic of Ireland’s Under-18 side, Reid is clearly working his way up in another aspect of the game.