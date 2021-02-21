How is ex-Nottingham Forest and QPR player Ishmael Miller getting on these days?

A player with much promise in his early years, Ishmael Miller probably didn’t have the career that many expected him to have.

Miller was given multiple opportunities at Manchester City as a teenager, making 17 first-team appearances for the club before he made a loan move to West Brom, which later became permanent.

A cruciate knee ligament injury ended up affecting his time at The Hawthorns, and after falling out of favour in the 2010/11 campaign when the Baggies were in the Premier League, Miller was shipped out on loan to Queens Park Rangers.

He scored just once for the Hoops in 12 league games and subsequently signed for Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2011 for £1.2 million, but he only ended up making 25 league outings for Forest in three years, and that time also included loan spells to Middlesbrough and Yeovil.

What has Miller been doing since his 2014 Forest departure though? Let’s take a look.

Are you Nottingham Forest mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Reds quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Forest lost out in the EFL Cup before even starting the league campaign - who were they defeated by? Birmingham Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday Middlesbrough

Miller joined Blackpool for the 2014-15 campaign, but after just half a season he made a move to Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.

He impressed in West Yorkshire to the point that the club extended his contract for another season, but by that point, he’d scored just four goals in 34 league appearances.

Miller then had to drop into League One for his next move with Bury, but after just three appearances all season he departed Gigg Lane and was out of football for a whole year before joining neighbouring side Oldham on a short-term deal in August 2018.

His next stop was Tranmere Rovers in January 2019, but after two appearances he told the club to stop paying his wages due to him picking up an injury – and to not pay him until he was fit again.

The club did extend his contract into another season, but Miller didn’t make any more appearances for the Wirral outfit and has been a free agent since last summer.

There’s been absolutely no update on Miller’s career since then, with no clubs taking a chance on him this season – and if he’s not fixed up next season then retirement could be in the offing for the 33-year-old.