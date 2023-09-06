Highlights Marco Stiepermann played a crucial role in Norwich City's Championship-winning season, contributing 15 goals and assists.

Norwich City supporters will undoubtedly look at their squad from the era of Daniel Farke and remember a multitude of epic victories, such as defeating Manchester City 3-2 in September 2019 at Carrow Road, as well as the many fan favourites who donned yellow and green in that time frame.

Farke joined the club in the summer of 2017, and was quick to utilise connections from his native Germany when moulding a squad and identity together.

This saw a number of additions, such as Onel Hernandez, Christoph Zimmerman, Tom Trybull & Mario Vrancic make the move to East Anglia alongside attacking midfielder Marco Stiepermann, and all would play key roles in the Canaries' eventual success.

How did Marco Stiepermann perform for Norwich City?

During his time at Carrow Road, Stiepermann played an integral part in the first of two Championship winning seasons in the 2018/19 season, but found himself more of a squad player in all other campaigns during his time in Norfolk.

Having joined from VFL Bochum for £1.7m, the German featured just 23 times in his first season, before drastically improving his numbers the following season, going under the radar compared to the likes of Hernandez & Teemu Pukki.

Stiepermann mustered 15 goal contributions (nine goals, six assists) as Farke's men won the league with 94 points, securing the title on the final day of the season with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

He would then feature 24 times as Norwich suffered an immediate relegation back to the second tier, but found his game time limited to just 14 appearances due to illness, as well as the arrival of Kieran Dowell from Everton.

In total, Stiepermann featured 119 times for the Canaries, scoring 12 times, but perhaps one moment from his time in Norfolk would be cleaning Daniel Farke's car after failing to pay a fine.

What has happened to Stiepermann since his departure?

After the termination of his contract by mutual consent, the midfielder has returned to Germany, featuring for three different clubs.

In the 2021/22 season, Stiepermann made a move to Bundesliga.2 side SC Paderborn on a free transfer for the campaign, and would feature 16 times, scoring on three occasions as the club finished seventh in the table.

After his contract expired, his next move would be to Regionalliga West side Wuppertaler SV, not far from his hometown of Dortmund.

His impact and experience made an immediate impact on the fourth tier side, being a key figure in the starting lineup for the first time since his time at Carrow Road.

Stiepermann featured in 28 of Wuppertaler's 34 league outings, accumulating seven goals and a further 12 assists.

What is Stiepermann doing this season?

It was revealed midway through his only season at Wuppertaler that the now 32-year-old would be taking his first steps into management at the beginning of the current season, returning to his home city of Dortmund to become the new head coach of fifth-tier side ASC Dortmund.

He was joined by his older brother Marcel, who had enjoyed a playing career in the lower German leagues before retiring in the summer.

Marco is yet to hang up his boots though, as he has featured four times in the league as a player-coach, as well as two appearances in the Westfalenpokal. ASC sit fifth in their regional division in the fifth level of the German pyramid, with seven points from their first 12 available.