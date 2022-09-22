How is ex-Norwich City player Ricky van Wolfswinkel getting on these days?

After starting his career in the Netherlands where he is originally from, Ricky van Wolfswinkel moved to Sporting Lisbon before finding himself at Norwich City in 2013.

He arrived at Carrow Road with fairly high expectations upon him as he had been able to score 15 goals in 29 appearances in the season before he made the move.

What’s more, the Canaries paid £8.5m for the player so he was expected to do well.

When he first made the move it looked to be promising with the striker scoring on his debut for the club.

However, as time went on it seemed he found the adaptation to the Premier League a hard one and despite making a further 24 appearances for the club, he failed to score for the club again and the Canaries were relegated to the Championship.

Due to his lack of goal scoring form at Carrow Road, the player spent the next two seasons out on loan with Saint-Etienne and Real Betis before making a permanent move to Vitesse in 2016.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Norwich City players?

1 of 18 Carlton Morris English Scottish

van Wolfswinkel did brilliantly with Vitesse scoring 20 goals in 32 appearances and then moved to Swiss outfit Basel where his form and playing time varied within four seasons.

Last season, van Wolfswinkel joined FC Twente and scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for his side.

Despite being 33-years-old now, he remains with Twente and so far has scored one goal and contributed an assist in six appearances this season.

At his age and now back in his home country, you get the feeling that van Wolfswinkel is starting to come towards the end of his career.

Twente currently sit fifth in the Eredivisie and the striker will no doubt be hoping he can provide plenty of impact on the pitch to help his side push on up the table this year.