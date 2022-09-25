How is ex-Norwich City player Alex Tettey getting on these days?

There are not many players to have made as much of an impression for Norwich City in recent years, as Alex Tettey.

Signing from French side Rennes for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2012, Tettey initially signed a two-year deal at Carrow Road, although he would end up staying there for much longer than that.

In the end, the midfielder remained a Norwich City player for nine years, during which time he wrote himself into club folklore.

By the time he departed the club, Tettey had 262 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, scoring eight goals, and helped the club win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League on three occasions.

But with his contract at Carrow Road expiring at the end of the 2020/21 season, it was confirmed that would be his final campaign with the club, with Tettey’s time as a Norwich player eventually coming to an end in the summer of 2021.

What nationality are these 18 ex-Norwich City players?

1 of 18 Carlton Morris English Scottish

Following his departure from East Anglia, the midfielder did not take long to find a route back into football, as he returned to his home country of Norway to join Rosenborg – the club with which he had originally started his career – in May 2021.

However, his time with the Norwegian giants would be brief, with Tettey making 12 appearances in all competitions for Rosenborg, as they finished fifth in the country’s top division.

That though, would represent the end of the midfielder’s time at the club, and indeed his playing career.

With Tettey leaving Rosenborg at the end of 2021, when the Norwegian season came to an end, the midfielder issued a statement confirming his retirement from playing at the age of 35, while thanking Rosenborg, Rennes and Norwich for the part they had played in his career.

Given the service he gave to Norwich throughout his nine years at the club, you feel that Tettey’s appreciation of the club, will be very much reciprocated.