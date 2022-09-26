How is ex-Norwich City manager Daniel Farke getting on these days?

Despite winning two promotions during his time in Norfolk, Daniel Farke’s time at Norwich City came to an end last year with the club once again struggling in the Premier League at the time.

The German arrived at the Canaries in 2017 to replace Alex Neil in the dugout, and whilst his debut campaign was a teething process by finishing in mid-table in the Championship, the 2018-19 season saw Norwich lead the way under Farke and eventually they became champions.

That was a feat repeated two years later following instant relegation from the top flight, and after his second title win, Farke signed a new long-term deal upon returning to the upper echelons of English football.

He would only last until November though as Farke was relieved of his duties, ironically after a first victory of the season away at Brentford, and even though that occurred less than a year ago, the 45-year-old has had two jobs since.

Farke took control of Russian outfit Krasnodar in January, but due to the league’s winter break and other factors, he departed before even managing a match when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in March.

It wasn’t long before Farke was back in work though, and he landed his first Bundesliga job in his home nation when appointed the boss of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Despite only taking charge of eight matches so far – one of those being a rout of lower league opposition in the DFB-Pokal – it’s been a highly promising start for Farke at Die Fohlen as he’s lost just once in seven Bundesliga matches so far.

They currently sit in sixth position in the league with three wins and three draws to their name along with the defeat against Mainz, and in there was a creditable 1-1 draw away at the dominant force of Bayern Munich.

It’s early days but Farke does not seem to be doing too badly following his Norwich departure, and he could end up being one of the top managers in Germany in the future.