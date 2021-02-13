How is ex-Norwich City man Wes Hoolahan getting on these days?

Few Norwich fans would have believed that Wes Hoolahan would have turned into a Canaries icon when he arrived at the club in 2008, but that’s exactly what happened.

The Irishman had spent two seasons at Blackpool and in the second one he had starred at Championship level for the first time, with Norwich taking a punt on him for what transfermarkt believe to be a fee of near £350,000.

That may be the biggest bargain ever in the club’s history as they ended up getting 352 games out of the ‘Irish Messi’ in all competitions, scoring 54 goals in the process.

Of course there was a disappointing relegation to League One in his first season at the club, but Hoolahan led the resurgence back up from the third tier and then into the Premier League a season later, scoring 10 league goals in the 2010-11 campaign that secured the Canaries’ return to the top flight.

Hoolahan bowed out a Norwich player in 2018, but what has he done since and what’s he up to now? We take a look.

Hoolahan did join West Brom for a short period of time following his departure from Carrow Road, before making a long journey around the world in the summer of 2019 to sign for Australian outfit Newcastle Jets.

He only made five appearances though and returned to England, where he penned a deal with League Two side Cambridge United back in July 2020.

It probably couldn’t have gone any better for the 43-cap Ireland international, who has been pretty much a regular for the U’s, who currently sit top of the fourth tier.

Hoolahan doesn’t play in every game – his advanced years at the age of 38 mean that any games that come close together like a Saturday and then a Tuesday game he will sit one of those out – but his influence cannot be understated.

The veteran midfielder has scored four times and assisted five goals in League Two this season, and he was rewarded for January with the Sky Bet Player of the Month award for the whole of the division.

So to sum it up – life is pretty sweet for ‘Wessi’ right now. He’s running the show for Cambridge as they look to make a long-awaited return to League One and he’s also proving that he’s still got a little bit left in the tank – how much though is anyone’s guess.