How is ex-Norwich City man Adam Drury getting on these days?

Things could have played out very differently for Adam Drury, who revealed last year that he nearly joined Ipswich Town before a move to Norwich City materialised at the start of the 2000s.

As it was, he joined the Canaries and would spend more than a decade at Carrow Road – making more than 300 appearances for the club as well as helping them win promotion on a number of occasions.

Many Norwich fans can likely still picture the defender flying down the left flank in a yellow shirt but it has now been nearly 10 years since he left the club to join Leeds United.

He struggled to have the same sort of impact for the Whites, making 18 appearances in 18 months before leaving to join Bradford City on loan in January 2014.

The end of that season saw Drury hang up his boots as a player but that has not meant the end of his involvement in the game.

He briefly returned for hometown club Cottenham United in 2015 and has been regularly involved as head coach of the Norwich City’s Community Sport Foundation Shadow Squads, a position he holds to this day.

Alongside that role, Drury has also served as the assistant manager at non-league side Wroxham, who play in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League – Premier Division.

He can also regularly be seen at Carrow Road as he is a club ambassador on match days and hosts the Legends Lounge, though due to the lack of fans in stadiums it appears likely that role will have been put on hold for the time being.

Supporters will be able to see him take part in Norwich’s upcoming ‘An Evening In With Legends’ event, a Q&A in March that will also include Grant Holt, Darren Huckerby, Darren Eadie, Jeremy Goss, and Rob Newman.