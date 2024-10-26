Paul Lambert is a well-known face in English football management thanks to spells with the likes of Norwich City, Aston Villa, Wolves, Blackburn, Stoke and Ipswich Town, but he's been out of management since leaving Ipswich in 2021.

Lambert really made a name for himself in management with his spell at Norwich City, where he won two consecutive promotions with the Canaries, reaching the Premier League in 2011, before joining Aston Villa in the summer of 2012.

Club Seasons Livingston 2005-06 Wycombe Wanderers 2006-08 Colchester United 2008-09 Norwich City 2009-12 Aston Villa 2012-15 Blackburn Rovers 2015-16 Wolves 2016-17 Stoke City 2018 Ipswich Town 2018-21

However, his 16-year spell as a manager came to an end in 2021 after leaving Ipswich Town, who were in League One at the time, and despite only being 55, it appears that Lambert's managerial career is over, at least in the short-term.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at how he's getting on and what he's doing since leaving Ipswich Town in 2021.

He's had job offers in a variety of roles

Lambert has been out of management since February 2021 after being unable to help Ipswich Town win promotion from League One, and it seems as if the former Scottish international is keen to pursue opportunities away from management.

In an exclusive interview with Football League World last December, he revealed that he had turned down managerial roles. He said: "Teams have asked me if would I look at being a coach or a manager, and I’ve declined it. Teams have asked me if I’d go in and help upstairs, which is quite interesting for me.

"I’ve done it for 20 years, would I want to go back in? At this moment, I don’t know because there are other things that I’m interested in. I’m still in football but there are other things I’m interested in, which is exciting."

As a player, Lambert was a legend at both Celtic and Borussia Dortmund, winning the Champions League with the German side back in 1997, and since taking a step back from management, he has been involved with the two clubs in an ambassadorial role.

He told Football League World last year: "Celtic made me an ambassador - I went to Madrid and I went to Rome. I had a great opportunity to meet the Pope. Football will never beat that, that was the most honourable thing to meet him.

"I was in Indonesia playing for the Dortmund legends and then in Germany watching Dortmund play Gladbach."

It's clear that Lambert is enjoying the chance to represent his former sides without the stress of management, and it looks as if he's in no hurry to return to the dugout.

Who knows, the former Norwich boss may have a change of heart and want to reignite his managerial career at some point, but it doesn't look like it'll be any time in the near future.

Paul Lambert has been travelling the world recently

A look at Lambert's LinkedIn account shows that he's been across the world recently, representing Borussia Dortmund in Asia before travelling to Australia where he met Sir Graham Lowe, the former Queensland Rugby League coach.

He also played for Dortmund in a legends' game against Celtic at Celtic Park, managing the Scottish side for a half before playing for the German side in the other half, showing how well thought of he is by both clubs.

He appears to spend a lot of time in Germany watching Dortmund and working for the club, and it's clear that he's enjoying life away from the dugout.

There's no doubt that he could still do a job as an EFL manager, but Lambert has been exploring the world and getting to do things he wouldn't have had the chance to do as a manager, and he certainly seems to be relishing his fresh start.