How is ex-MK Dons player Samir Carruthers getting on these days?

After being with Cambridge United, Arsenal and Aston Villa at youth level, midfielder Samir Carruthers came through at Aston Villa in 2012.

Following a number of injuries to Alex McLeish’s first team squad, Carruthers was called upon and made his Premier League debut in the final four minutes of his side’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool. Carruthers went on to make two more substitute appearances for Aston Villa.

For the first half of the 2013-14 season, Aston Villa sent the player on loan to MK Dons where he won his side a penalty in his debut. A week later, he scored his first goal for the club coming on as a substitute with 15 minutes of the game left and earning his side a 2-2 draw.

As a result of his good start at MK Dons, his loan spell was extended for the full season but got cut short when he suffered a knee injury in February that left him out for the rest of the season.

Nevertheless, Carruthers made a permanent move to MK Dons ahead of the 2014-15 season. In his first season, he was a regular for MK Dons and his side were promoted to the Championship with Carruthers assisting the first goal in the win that sent them up.

He remained a main stay in the squad in the Championship making 39 appearances in the league in the 2015-16 season. However, the season ended bitterly when MK Dons were relegated straight back to League One.

Carruthers stayed put with the club for his third season though and made 23 league appearances for MK Dons scoring one goal.

Quiz: Are these 19 MK Dons facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 MK Dons managed 65 points in 2020/21. True False

In the January 2017 transfer window, Sheffield United signed Carruthers on a three and a half year deal and he made his debut for the Blades four days later.

Unfortunately on his debut, he only remained on the pitch for 15 minutes as he suffered an injury. He went on to make a further 13 appearances for Sheffield United that season and they were promoted to the Championship.

During the Blades season in the Championship, Carruthers was only able to make 14 appearances for his side and scored one goal which led him to be transfer listed at the end of the season.

The player was not bought and consequently was loaned out to Oxford United for the 2018-19 season but in his first game for the club he suffered an injury on his knee and as the season went on it became reoccurring and Carruthers required surgery on his injury.

In total he only made ten appearances for Oxford United.

As he time at Sheffield United was then up, Carruthers joined Cambridge United for the 2019-20 season on a one year deal. Unfortunately it didn’t work out for him there and he was released at the end of the season having made ten appearances for Cambridge.

As it stands, the 28-year-old is with Hemel Hempstead Town and seems to be enjoying his football as he recently posted pictures of him on Instagram accompanied with the caption: “I’ll take them 3 points there please. bosh!”