How is ex-Millwall striker Andy Keogh getting on these days?

Ex-Republic of Ireland striker Andy Keogh spent two-and-a-half years with Millwall between 2011 and 2014.

Having played for Leeds and Scunthorpe before a long spell with Wolves, Keogh signed for the Lions in January of 2012 and had an instant impact at The Den during the second half of that season alongside a familiar face in Harry Kane.

Keogh ended up scoring 10 times until the end of the campaign – with only Darius Henderson scoring more than him despite making just 18 Championship appearances.

But despite being a regular across the next 18 months, Keogh was unable to repeat his goalscoring exploits and would end up being sold midway through the 2013-2014 to then second-tier outfit Blackpool.

So how is Keogh getting on nowadays?

Having left Bloomfield Road less than six months later, Keogh went down under and signed for Perth Glory where he would spend the majority of the the next five years of his playing career, albeit sandwiched between a spell in the Thailand Premier League with Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

Keogh netted more than 60 times for the Australian outfit and has since had brief periods in both Saudi Arabia and then India before returning to re-sign for Perth Glory last October.

Now 34, the former Republic of Ireland striker is still playing in the A-League, although he’s yet to get off the mark this season – with Perth currently sitting eighth in the standings.