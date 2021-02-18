How is ex-Millwall player Byron Webster getting on these days?

Whatever Byron Webster ends up achieving in his playing career, he’ll most fondly remembered for his time with Millwall.

Having enjoyed spells with Doncaster, Northampton and Yeovil, the defender ended up being one of Ian Holloway’s final signings as Lions boss when he joined in the summer of 2014.

Following a difficult first season at The Den, the appointment of Neil Harris saw Webster become a regular in the Millwall side – featuring more than 100 times across the next two campaigns.

But a serious knee injury in the Lions’ first season back in the Championship proved to be the beginning of the end of Webster’s time in South London.

But how is the experienced centre-back faring since his departure from SE16?

Having left more than two years ago, its been a stop-start period in Webster’s career.

His next move saw him drop down into League One with Scunthorpe United, but their immediate relegation led to him being a free agent once again following his release from Glanford Park.

But less than two months later, Webster was back in the EFL – this time with Carlisle.

However, he lasted just one season at Brunton Park after rejecting a new deal in Cumbria, despite playing regularly during his 12 months at the club.

So in less than two years, Webster was looking for his third new club, and it arrived back in September in the shape of National League outfit Bromley, which saw the defender link up with former Millwall teammate Alan Dunne, whose currently acting as player-coach with the Ravens.

Webster has been a regular in the Bromley side, who’re currently fighting for the play-offs – with the former Millwall man scoring a rare memorable goal in their defeat to Torquay in October.