How is ex-Millwall midfielder Jimmy Abdou getting on these days?

Jimmy Abdou arrived at Millwall in 2009 as relatively unknown, but left almost a decade later as one of the club’s most popular ever.

Having made the switch to England after a number of seasons in France, the midfielder signed for the Lions after just once campaign at Plymouth Argyle.

Less than 12 months later, Abdou was already a fans favourite having scored ‘that’ famous second-half winner at Elland Road to send Millwall to Wembley for the League One play-off final.

Unfortunately, Kenny Jackett’s men fell just short, although that would end up being one of five Wembley trips for the midfielder, who won promotion to the Championship on two occasions – with the win over Bradford City proving to be Abdou’s final competitive game in a Millwall shirt.

He was loaned to AFC Wimbledon the following campaign before finally calling time on his spell at The Den, but only after being rewarded with a testimonial in August 2018 against VfL Bochum.

But how has Abdou been faring since his departure from Millwall?

Abdou returned to hometown club Martigues, who ply their trade in the fourth-tier of French football.

But despite turning 37 in July, Abdou has been continuing to feature regularly, helping Martigues finish 9th and 5th.

Prior to the cancellation of last season due to the pandemic, Abdou was often captaining the side, although he’s endured a tricky campaign in 2020/2021 following an injury sustained in a victory at Monaco back in September.

But the veteran midfielder has only ended up missing just two further matches – with Martigues’ most recent National 2 Group C fixture coming back in mid-October, although they’re scheduled to face Monaco’s second team at the end of this month.

Abdou is clearly in the final few years of his playing career having returned home to where it all started, but his contribution at The Den will never be forgotten.