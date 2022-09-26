How is ex-Millwall manager Neil Harris getting on these days?

Having made well over 350 appearances for Millwall, Neil Harris became permanent manager of the club in 2015.

Having already been caretaker boss on separate occasions previously, Harris had relative success in his first season in charge.

Guiding the Lions to the League One play-off final that season, the club would fall short at the final hurdle at Wembley.

The following season, though, Harris would get his redemption, defeating Bradford City in the play-off final to earn a return to the Championship.

Harris also achieved an eighth-placed finish upon his return to the second tier, but went on to resign in October 2019 after a difficult 2018/19 season.

Having said all of that, we thought we’d take a look at how the former Lions boss is getting on these days.

If you love Millwall, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Lions moments

1 of 28 What year did Millwall most recently reach the FA Cup final? 1997 2001 2004 2013

How is he getting on?

These days, Harris finds himself manager of League Two side Gillingham having took the post back in January.

He could not stop the club from being relegated from League One last season, though, and things in the fourth tier are not going too well at present, either.

At the time of writing, Gillingham currently sit 20th in the League Two standings, with just one win to their name in 2022/23.

Indeed, things do not appear to be going well for Harris with the Gills.

So much so that recently the team were booed off the pitch after their 2-0 defeat to Mansfield.

Harris came out and said he understood the frustrations, and took it in the right spirit, but when fans are booing you off, it’s never good.

The 45-year-old will certainly be hoping to turn things around sooner rather than later.