How is ex-Millwall FC manager Joe Edwards getting on these days?

Following his sacking from Millwall in February 2024, how is former Lions boss Joe Edwards getting on these days?

Edwards was appointed Millwall manager in November 2023 as Gary Rowett's successor at The Den, but it certainly didn't go to plan in the three months he was in charge of the South-East London outfit.

After 19 games at the helm, Edwards departed after a string of poor results, which left the Lions one point above the relegation zone, giving the fans mixed reactions.

The 37-year-old joined the club after brilliant success at Chelsea and Everton as a coach, and also managed the England U20 side in 2023.

Much was expected of Edwards, but the up-and-coming manager never quite hit the ground running at The Den, only securing four wins in his time in the Championship.

Joe Edwards' managerial record at Millwall in the Championship as per Transfermarkt Matches Won Drew Lost 17 4 4 9

After eight months since his departure from Millwall, where does Edwards find himself now?

As far as we know, Edwards is still on the job hunt, having been unemployed since his exit from the Lions.

Potentially judged too harshly only over a three-month period, Edwards is surely looking to find his feet again in a managerial position.

Edwards has his connections at Chelsea, and in July 2024, the former Millwall boss was linked with a move to French outfit Strasbourg, who happen to be owned by Blues owner Todd Boehly in their association with the BlueCo consortium.

This came after the news that former Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira had been dismissed from his role as manager, and Edwards was a name that sparked attention following his stint with Chelsea.

The Chelsea owners were reportedly looking to appoint an English coach for their sister club, with a young English tactician in mind. Some Millwall fans may not agree with that, but you can't argue with Edwards' impressive portfolio at well-known establishments.

However, for whatever reason, the move for Edwards never came to fruition, and it is unknown as to why and what the young manager is doing now.

The job at Millwall may have put him off the thought of management once again, like many English coaches such as Frank Lampard, whose status as a manager is still unemployed. Edwards happened to work under the Chelsea legend, and is currently following the same suit.

Another possibility could be that Edwards is waiting for the right opportunity to emerge, whether that is in England or abroad.

Edwards can find his feet in management with experience

You can't argue with Edwards' experience at football clubs behind the scenes, but after his tenure with Millwall, improvement is clearly needed in his managerial department.

Many say he was harshly sacked due to not having enough time to get his ideas across, and his system required patience, especially considering he's a young manager.

It was a bold move for the Lions to go in for someone like Edwards in the first instance, who hadn't managed a club in the EFL before.

Experience abroad could help him build himself back up and come back to the EFL one day. Whether he's waiting for the right opportunity or not, a young manager like Edwards deserves time and patience to succeed.