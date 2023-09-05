Highlights Justin Hoyte, a long-serving player for Middlesbrough, had a successful career at Arsenal before moving to Boro for a £3million transfer.

After leaving Boro and experiencing a downturn in his career, Hoyte retired from professional football in 2019.

Now based in the United States, Hoyte has his own academy in Miami and is involved in a company called 'Future Champions Sports Group'.

Between 2008 and 2014, Middlesbrough spent most of their time in the Championship, with their Premier League days coming to an end in 2009 for the next seven years,

And one of their long-serving players from that time who is probably somewhat forgotten about now is Justin Hoyte.

The right-back featured 162 times in all competitions for Boro in a six-year period, but he was around at a time when the Teessiders were mostly struggling to make an impact in the second tier of English football.

Who is Justin Hoyte?

Hoyte came up through the notorious Arsenal FC academy as a youngster and emerged as a professional just a couple of years before the Gunners went unbeaten through the Premier League season in 2003-04.

He made his debut for Arsene Wenger's side at the end of the 2002-03 season and played a few more times in the following campaign, but his real breakout year came in 2005-06 when he was loaned out to Southampton, who at that time were a Premier League club.

Hoyte played 22 times in the top flight for the Saints and when he returned to Arsenal for the 2006-07 season, he ended up featuring in a total of 36 matches.

That was the peak of Hoyte's career at the Emirates Stadium though as a year later he was sold to Middlesbrough in a £3 million move, where he ended up having a similarly long stint.

There was just one Premier League year for the Teessiders in his debut season, but he was a regular starter for a number of years at the Riverside Stadium, but in 2013-14 manager Tony Mowbray favoured Frazer Richardson and now pushed down the pecking order, Hoyte joined Millwall.

His time at The Den was a disaster though as he played just the eight times in all competitions, and he had to drop down to League Two for his next move, signing for Dagenham & Redbridge in 2015.

Hoyte moved Stateside though in 2017, signing for FC Cincinnati of the United Soccer League and then in 2019 he played 17 times in their inaugural MLS campaign before departing at the end of that year.

What is Justin Hoyte up to now?

Hoyte retired following the end of the 2019 MLS season, with Cincinnati not taking up the option they had on the veteran defender's contract, and his failure to find another professional club saw the end of his career at a full-time level.

It appears though that Hoyte's life is somewhat more low-key nowadays, with his ambitions a few years ago to go into coaching in academies and potentially helping to nurture future stars.

He is however the Director of a company titled 'Future Champions Sports Group', although little is known about what that actually is at this point in time.

However, Hoyte appears to have remained in the United States following his retirement and has his own self-titled academy setup in Miami - but not much is known on its success, whilst he also appears to be the Soccer Ambassador for McLloyd Sport, a GPS System company.

Unlike some other footballers who go into coaching in professional academies, management, becoming an agent or other football-related jobs, it looks as though Hoyte is well and truly keeping a low profile across the Atlantic Ocean.