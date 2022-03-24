How is ex-Middlesbrough player Scott McDonald getting on these days?

Scott McDonald has enjoyed a well travelled and storied football career.

One of many stops he made throughout his time in this sport was a three year stint with Middlesbrough from 2010 to 2013.

McDonald was already 12 years into his career by the time he walked through the doors of the Riverside Stadium.

The Australian joined the club during the January transfer market, moving from Celtic midway through 2009-2010.

He enjoyed three and a half seasons worth of football at Middlesbrough, the highlight being a 7th place finish in 2012, before moving to Millwall before the start of the 2013-14 campaign.

McDonald spent a further two seasons playing in English football with the Lions before moving back to Scotland in 2015.

At the age of 30, McDonald joined Motherwell where he helped the club to a fifth place finish in the Scottish Premiership in 2016.

That was the club’s best league performance during his three year stay with the Steelmen.

But he showed that he can still play at a decent level even at the age of 32-years old by the time he left Motherwell.

Short stints at Dundee United and Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship ended his time in the United Kingdom.

McDonald has since moved back to his home country to play for Western United, Birsbane and now Western Sydney.

His playing days have winded down as he enters his late 30’s, but he has yet to officially hang up his boots on a career that started back in 1998 even if he has significantly reduced his playing time.

McDonald has, however, since left Sydney and is now coaching in the Australian second division, with side Gold Coast Knights, in which he is relishing starting his new role in football.

“I was a little torn between my media work which I do also enjoy immensely, and coaching,” said McDonald, via FTBL.

“But since taking the job with Knights, I’ve been directly involved in recruitment, contract negotiations, video analysis… with all due respect I’m not going to get those opportunities if I remained in the academy system.”