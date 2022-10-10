How is ex-Middlesbrough player Marten de Roon getting on these days?

After starting out in the Feyenoord academy, midfielder Marten de Roon started his senior career in his native Netherlands playing for Sparta Rotterdam after coming up through their youth system.

de Roon made just three appearances as his side suffered relegation to the second tier and although this wasn’t ideal for the club at the time, it gave the midfielder the opportunity to play regular football as he made 58 league appearances over the next two seasons.

After establishing himself as a first team player, de Roon earned himself a move back up to the top flight as he joined Heerenveen.

He played regularly in the top flight making 94 league appearances over the next three seasons and scoring at least one goal every season with five in total.

In the 2015-16 season he made the move to Italian football as he joined Atalanta for a year.

However, Middlesbrough snapped the player up the following summer after they gained promotion back to the Premier League.

de Roon was a regular player for Boro in the top flight as he made 33 appearances in the league and contributed four goals.

His first goal for the club was an equaliser in the 91st minute against Manchester City as well and he also scored the only goal in a victory over local rivals Sunderland.

However, despite picking up some good results, it was not enough for Middlesbrough to avoid relegation and after a season in the top flight, they dropped back down to the Championship.

de Roon made just one appearance for the Reds in the Championship before his former club Atalanta resigned him for an undisclosed fee.

Upon his return to Italy, he regained his spot in the starting line-up and over the past five seasons has played regular football in Italy’s top flight, his fewest league appearances in a season being 30.

He has also contributed at least one goal every season to his team’s efforts and made his Champions League debut in 2019.

Now 31-years-old, the midfielder remains with Atalanta and has so far played every minute of every game for his side as well as contributing an assist.

His side currently sit second in Serie A just two points behind Napoli and he will no doubt be looking ahead to hopefully a successful season with plenty of minutes coming his way.