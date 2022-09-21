How is ex-Middlesbrough player Kike getting on these days?

It would be fair to say that Middlesbrough enjoyed a rather successful period with Kike at the Riverside Stadium.

Although the Spanish forward was never wildly prolific, he did score goals, helping the club to reach the 2014/15 Championship play-off final, only to fall short against Norwich City at Wembley.

He would go on to depart Middlesbrough just months later, linking up with Spanish side Eibar in the winter transfer window in early 2016.

In the end, Kike appeared 75 times for Boro during his time there, scoring 16 goals and registering ten goals.

With that said, with the international break upon us, we thought we’d take the opportunity to see how he was getting on these days.

How is he getting on?

Still going strong at 32-years-old, Kike is still currently playing his football in La Liga, although no longer for Eibar.

Instead, he now lines up for Osasuna having made the move there in 2021.

After making the move last summer, the Spaniard went on to make 36 appearances for the club last season, scoring six goals and registering two assists.

This season, he has so far featured in six La Liga matches, but, all of these have been as a substitute.

In 99 minutes of total action, Kike has netted one goal for Osasuna in 22/23.

Perhaps his lack of action is understandable, though, given Osasuna currently sit 5th in the Spanish top-flight at present.

All things considered then, given his age and the amount of goals he scored in the Championship, Kike has done rather well for himself to be still playing top-flight football at 32.

It does now seem that he is in the latter stages of his career, though, having to make do with a bit part role at Osasuna so far this season.