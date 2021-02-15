How is ex-Middlesbrough player Justin Hoyte getting on these days?

Justin Hoyte may have joined Middlesbrough while they were a Premier League side but he will likely be best remembered by the Riverside faithful for his years of service in the Championship after their relegation.

Having impressed on loan with North East rivals Sunderland in the 2007/08 campaign and for Arsenal, Boro signed the right-back from the Gunners for a fee in the region of £3 million in 2008 and that proved money well spent as he went on to make 162 appearances over the next five years.

Hoyte’s time at the Riverside came to an end in January 2014 when he joined Championship rivals Millwall on a permanent deal, having spent the first half of the season on loan with the club.

Unfortunately, the defender struggled to make an impact at the Den and after just eight appearances for the club, he was released in the summer of 2015 – with injuries a factor in why things just didn’t work out for him in south London.

A step down to League Two with Dagenham & Redbridge looked as though it could help reinvigorate his career but he was unable to help them avoid relegation from the EFL and found himself a free agent once again at the end of the 2015/16 campaign.

Despite having been a popular figure among supporters during his time with both Arsenal and Boro, a difficult few seasons had seen Hoyte’s stock drop considerably and it was nearly a year before the Trinidad and Tobago international found a new club.

A move to FC Cincinnati, who were a USL Championship club at the time, gave the defender a fresh start and he relished that opportunity. The right-back established himself as a key player at his new club and etched his name into their history as part of the side that joined the MLS in 2019.

Even so, the 2019 season would be his last with Cincinnati as he declined the option to extend his contract. Hoyte’s playing days are not done, however, and he is keen to stay in the game until he is 40.

After a brief spell at Miami Beach CF, the 36-year-old is now the captain for the Palm Beach Stars and holds a number of other roles in the game.

As well as launching the Justin Hoyte Academy to coach the next generation of players in September 2020, the former Boro man has joined Cincy Soccer Talk as a pundit. The move to the US has certainly proven a fruitful one.