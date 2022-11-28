How is ex-Middlesbrough player Justin Hoyte getting on at the moment?

Justin Hoyte had a notable career that saw him start out with Arsenal before finishing in America with FC Cincinnati.

Of the hundreds of game played in between, most came for the full-back at Boro, with Hoyte pulling on the red shirt over 150 times from 2008 when he signed for the Teesside outfit.

In truth, it wasn’t the most memorable first campaign for Hoyte at the Riverside Stadium, as it resulted in relegation, with the rest of his time at Boro coming when they were in the Championship.

Hoyte would eventually leave for Millwall but he struggled in the capital before a season with Dagenham & Redbridge was his last in English football as he then headed to the US.

As you would expect for someone who has had such a career in the game, Hoyte hasn’t stayed on in some way, as he now runs his own academy which is looking for the next generation of talent coming through.

That’s not Hoyte’s only interest though, as he does his own podcast which will touch on his playing career, meaning it could be of interest to those Boro fans who want to revisit some of the stories that went on over the years.

It remains to be seen whether Hoyte returns to the game in the capacity of a coach or a manager but it’s clear that he still has a passion for the game and will be able to reflect on plenty of experiences over the years at a very high level.

Whilst he wasn’t one of the most eye-catching players Boro have had over the years, all connected to the club will probably wish the former defender well in whatever his next steps are.

