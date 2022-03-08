How is ex-Middlesbrough man Victor Valdes getting on these days?

Former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes left the club at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

After a season with Boro in the Premier League, Valdes left the club at the end of his contract.

The former Barcelona goalkeeper did not join the club as it moved to the Championship.

In fact, Valdes was unable to secure a new team in the immediate aftermath of leaving the club.

By January 2018, Valdes announced his retirement from football.

After a storied career in which he played a key role in Champions League and many league winning sides, he took the decision to hang up his gloves.

Valdes took the end of his playing career as a chance to move into management and coaching.

Since leaving Middlesbrough he has gone on to earn his coaching badges and has started work as a manager.

His career started with an amateur side in Spain called ED Moratalaz, where he coached the youth team.

There he won two regional titles before going back to Barcelona to coach their Juvenil A side.

But his time back in Catalunya was short lived and he was sacked after only a few months in charge.

Valdes then moved to UA Horta as coach, before joining up with Joan Laporta to help with his Barcelona presidential campaign which Laporta won.

Valdes was linked with a move back to Barcelona as part of Laporta’s board but the story was never made official by the club.