How is ex-Middlesbrough and Blackburn player Marvin Emnes getting on at the moment?

Supporters of a number of current Championship clubs will be familiar with the name of Marvin Emnes.

The 34-year-old has spells with Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers during his time in the UK, while also travelling across the globe to feature in a number of other countries.

He started his career in his native Netherlands, coming through the youth system at Sparta Rotterdam and graduating to the first team, before now England manager Gareth Southgate brought him to Middlesbrough in 2008.

After moving to Teesside, Emnes found first team appearances hard to come by in his debut season, failing to score in 15 games in a Boro side which were relegated from the Premier League. In the second tier, Emnes initially struggled too, finding himself out-of-favour under Gordon Strachan after Southgate’s departure. He joined Swansea on loan for a month in October 2010 and made a significant contribution, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Cardiff City in the South Wales derby.

Tony Mowbray’s arrival at the Riverside brought the best of out Emnes, the Dutchman scored 14 goals in 42 appearances in the 2011-12 season, which would turn out to be the best return of his career. His form then declined and although Mowbray kept faith with him despite growing fan frustration, he would only score six goals across the next two seasons.

Emnes returned to Swansea on loan in January 2014, before signing permanently that summer. He again struggled with the demands of top flight football, scoring just one goal in his second spell with the Swans. Such was his lack of form, he only made two league appearances for the club in the entire 2015-16 season and a few cup appearances.

He was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers in August 2016, where he was also reunited with Mowbray when he was appointed at Ewood Park in February 2017. But the same inconsistencies plagued Emnes once more, finding his minutes limited as the season went on and scoring just four goals during his time in Lancashire as Rovers were relegated to League One.

Emnes then signed for Turkish side Akhisar Belediyespor, where he did not score in seven appearances and had his time at the club disrupted by injuries. He was involved in a contract dispute and left the club by mutual consent in April 2018.

A spell with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps then followed, but Emnes was released without ever making an appearance. He went three years without a club before joining Italian Serie C side Ravenna in March 2021, where he made three appearances as the club were relegated.

Emnes was a player with undoubted potential and showed his quality during his time in England. His ability was underlined by the fact he was capped for the Netherlands at youth level, but Emnes was too inconsistent and never really fulfilled expectations.

Prior to his spell in Italy, Emnes did reveal that he wanted to play in England.

“I’ve been in England and had a couple of offers from League One and League Two, the main thing was to get back in the game of playing for a bit and from there just kick on,” Emnes told Cymru Online.

“I’m free now. So don’t be scared to take a risk. Sign me up!”

Emnes is not active on social media so it is difficult to know exactly what he is up to these days, but given his age and the disappointing end to his career, it seems unlikely we will see him play professionally again.