Aitor Karanka's various spells in the EFL have been nothing if not eventful.

The Spaniard took Middlesbrough to the Premier League but their promotion-winning season was not without its drama as it seemed as though Karanka was set to walk away in March 2016 after an argument.

He was sacked by Boro the following season but returned to the Championship at Nottingham Forest in 2018. Despite the Reds being four points from in January 2019, Karanka requested to be released from his contract after a breakdown in his relationship with key club figures.

An 18-month break from football followed before he stepped back in at Birmingham City. The Spaniard was not able to work his magic at St Andrew's and in March 2021, he was sacked with the Blues just above the bottom three.

Karanka had to wait more than a year for his next opportunity and it came in his home nation Spain. Following the sacking of Rubén Torrecilla in April last year, Granada appointed the 49-year-old in the hope he could steer them clear of La Liga relegation.

A goalless draw against Atletico Madrid in the first game of his tenure raised hopes that he could help his new club secure their top tier status for another season.

Granada drew the next game against Celta Vigo before hammering RCD Mallorca 6-2 and then beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 but a 2-0 defeat to Real Betis and a final-day draw with Espanyol meant Karanka's side were relegated.

Even so, he remained in the dugout for the start of the 2022/23 campaign but by November he would find himself out of a job again - thanks to a run of just one win in five matches.

This time, Karanka's wait for another opportunity was much shorter. In January, he was appointed as the new head coach at Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The former Boro and Blues boss has enjoyed a strong start to life in Tel Aviv - winning seven and losing just two of his first 13 matches at the helm.

That form has helped his side climb to third in the Ligat Ha'al table, qualifying for the Championship round, and reach the semi-finals of the Gavia haMedina (the domestic cup competition).

Maccabi Tel Aviv could be set for an exciting finish to the season and perhaps even a trophy but given how things usually pan out for Karanka, you do feel drama may not be too far away.