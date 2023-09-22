Reading FC’s off-field issues have continued to undermine another start to an EFL season.

The Royals suffered relegation from the Championship last season, and given the off-field issues, it probably didn’t come as a surprise to many Reading fans.

So, with their relegation confirmed, the fans will have been hoping their season in League One can be a fresh start for the club on and off the pitch.

It has yet to happen off the pitch, but on it, new manager Ruben Sellas has managed to put together a team that is very young, exciting, and has already shown its capabilities.

Of the many changes the club made throughout the summer, one player who was brought in was midfielder Charlie Savage.

This is the midfielder’s first permanent club since leaving Manchester United, so here at Football League World, we have decided to look to see how he is getting on at his new club.

How is Charlie Savage getting on at Reading FC?

Until last season, when he joined Forest Green Rovers on loan in January, Savage had spent all of his footballing career at Man United.

The 20-year-old’s time at the club was largely spent in the different youth teams, as he was only given one chance in the first team at Old Trafford, which came in the Champions League in the 2021/22 season.

But when it was announced that he was leaving Man United for Reading on a permanent basis in the summer, some were surprised that he was being allowed to leave.

However, the midfielder wants to play regular football, and if he couldn’t get that at Old Trafford, then he wanted it somewhere else.

So, since joining the Royals, Savage has already achieved one of his targets, as he’s playing week in and week out.

Reading have played seven games in League One so far, and Savage has been a part of it all; in fact, he has started every game. The Welshman has completed 90 minutes in every league game, barring two.

The Royals are a young side, but Savage seems to have taken some responsibility in the midfield area and showed last weekend against Bolton Wanderers how influential he is on the side.

Reading were behind, but a lovely strike from Savage turned the game on its head, and they eventually ran out winners. This was the midfielder’s first goal in the league, but his second overall, as his first came in the thumping Carabao Cup win over Millwall.

How important can Charlie Savage be for Reading FC this season?

Savage seems to have found his feet in League One, and as the games tick down, he looks to be getting more familiar with his teammates and what the manager wants from him.

Of course, he is still very young, and he isn’t the finished article, but with more games under his belt, he can become a really bright player for Reading FC and one that Sellas will continue to trust.

It is unclear if Reading will be able to compete for a play-off spot, but if Savage keeps performing in that midfield and along with other players in the team, then the Royals may soon find results going their way and start to climb the League One table.