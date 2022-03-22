How is ex-Luton Town player Rowan Vine getting on these days?

Back in the mid-2000’s before their eventual administration and decline into non-league, Luton Town were a successful team who won two promotions in four seasons and a few exciting players passed through Kenilworth Road.

The likes of Curtis Davies and Carlos Edwards went on to play regular Premier League football, and their talisman at the time was Rowan Vine, who at the time of signing for the Hatters was only 21 years old.

Vine joined on loan from Portsmouth and scored nine league goals in the 2004-05 campaign, helping Luton back to the second tier of English football.

Luton Town quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 James Shea? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

He continued to score goals with regularity in the Championship, netting 22 times in 57 outings but when the time came in January 2007, Vine was cashed in on to Birmingham City for a fee that reached £3 million when the Blues were promoted to the Premier League.

Vine went on to come a journeyman after he left Luton though as he couldn’t find the goalscoring touch that saw him switch clubs for a seven-figure fee – but what’s he doing now?

Having not reached the age of 40 yet, Vine is seemingly not playing football anymore, having last signed for Hemel Hempstead Town of the Vanarama National League South in 2020 as a player-coach.

After making one brief playing appearance, it appears that Vine didn’t play again and he is not listed on the club’s coaching staff, meaning that he must have departed a while ago.

Vine moved around the lower reaches of the footballing pyramid in his last few years as a player, and it doesn’t look like he will be returning to the game anytime soon at a competitive level as he nears the age of 40.